California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,058 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Progressive worth $84,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.98. 1,494,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit