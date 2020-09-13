California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,058 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Progressive worth $84,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.98. 1,494,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

