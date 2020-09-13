California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 299,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,982,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Zoom Video Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $383.00. 9,281,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,624,604. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day moving average of $204.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,894,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,195 shares of company stock worth $107,003,689. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

