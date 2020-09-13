Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.65.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.69. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.