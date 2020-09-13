Canaccord Genuity Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to $10.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $9.75 to $10.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

