Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 197,552 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Sep 13th, 2020

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 197,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,000. Otis Worldwide accounts for 0.4% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,229. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.32. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

