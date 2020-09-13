Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $442.64 Million Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,987,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 14.8% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Berry Global Group worth $442,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,727 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 277.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 917,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.