Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,421,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,000. Arconic accounts for about 0.7% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 694,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,667. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

