Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Undeniably, the company is bearing the brunt of the pandemic that hurts it first-quarter fiscal 2021 performance as well. Although results came in better-than-expected, top and bottom line continued to decline year over year owing to stores being closed for an average of about 55% of the period. Management indicated that its department store partners placed limited replenishment orders. Nonetheless, with majority of stores now operational, sales trends are showing some green shoots. However, management still envisions a 40% year over year decline in second-quarter revenues. The company expects loss per share in the first half but anticipates to report earnings in the second half with gradual improvement in revenues trend across Americas, EMEA and Asia regions.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $1,549,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 198.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $4,343,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

