Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $180.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.33.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $183.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 76.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

