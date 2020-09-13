CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Update

CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CASINO GUICHARD/S stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. CASINO GUICHARD/S has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CASINO GUICHARD/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. It operates through France Retail, Latam Retail, and E-commerce segments. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and e-commerce sites; and cash and carry stores, as well as restaurants.

