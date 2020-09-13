Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.05.

NYSE:CAT opened at $153.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average is $124.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 801,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,070 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $15,864,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

