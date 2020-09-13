cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) PT Raised to $4.00 at Benchmark

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of cbdMD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of cbdMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15).

In related news, Director Bakari T. Sellers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $34,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 530,758 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 229,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,778 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

