cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) PT Raised to $4.00 at Benchmark

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of cbdMD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of cbdMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15).

In related news, Director Bakari T. Sellers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $34,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 530,758 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 229,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,778 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit