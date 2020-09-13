Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cellcom Israel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE CEL opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Cellcom Israel has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 350,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 665.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 159,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cellcom Israel during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cellcom Israel during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

