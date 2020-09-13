Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cellcom Israel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE CEL opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Cellcom Israel has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
Read More: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.