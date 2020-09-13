Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.88.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE:CDAY opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,392,074. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.