Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.88.
NYSE:CDAY opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,392,074. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
