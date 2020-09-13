Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.37.

Shares of CRL traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $217.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,497. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $221.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.