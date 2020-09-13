Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Third Point LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 5.2% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $382,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after buying an additional 1,182,572 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $235,105,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $101,991,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 212,424 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,827 shares of company stock worth $63,786,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $601.52. 860,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.01. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $629.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.17.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

