Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACAZF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

