Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a strong sell rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $180.00.

OTCMKTS CHKAQ opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $430.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($28.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($27.75) by ($0.47). Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 127.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -93.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKAQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,174,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,704,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,807 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,198.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,608,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,828 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,555,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,227 shares during the period. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

