China Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Up 375.7% in August

China Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,188,400 shares, a growth of 375.7% from the August 15th total of 3,192,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,232.6 days.

Shares of SNPMF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

China Mobile Company Profile

