Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post $597.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.50 million and the highest is $602.75 million. Cimpress reported sales of $633.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.81. 185,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,278. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 409.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 45.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.