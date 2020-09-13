Citizens Holding (CIZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

