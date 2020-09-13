Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.25. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

CTXS stock traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $132.37. 1,613,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,166. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.17 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Insiders sold 38,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

