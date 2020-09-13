Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $757.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce $757.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $754.50 million and the highest is $760.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $732.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $94.17 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Insiders sold a total of 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 215,789 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,080 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,027 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $91,413,000 after purchasing an additional 85,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

