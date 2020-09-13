Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,092 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Venrock Partners Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 80,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,101,260.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Pelion sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $46,740,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,140,969 shares of company stock worth $412,803,002. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.