Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has increased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RNP stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

