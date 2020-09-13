Colliers Secur. Begins Coverage on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit