Colliers Secur. Begins Coverage on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

