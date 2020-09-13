Colliers Secur. Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOC. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

