Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE CHCT opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.