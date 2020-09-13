Comerica Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Comerica has raised its dividend by 201.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 146.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Comerica to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.81. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.