Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

CTBI stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $545.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

