Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura increased their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.90.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $185.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

