Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in five of the past six quarters. Investment in products and solutions, operational capabilities, technology platforms and infrastructure to build strong client partnerships ensures long-term revenue growth. Laser focus on operational excellence should keep the bottom line in good shape in the foreseeable future. Acquisitions have helped increase its market share in mortgage, real estate, insurance, capital markets, public sector and rental property markets. On the flip side, with goodwill constituting more than half of its total assets, CoreLogic’s capital structure puts investors at risk. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. High customer concentration acts as a major concern.”

Get Corelogic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Corelogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corelogic will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at $2,464,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 117.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 127.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corelogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.