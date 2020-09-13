Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.54 EPS.

NYSE OFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.