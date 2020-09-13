Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.