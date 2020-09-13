Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $243.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $284,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 903 shares in the company, valued at $235,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $518,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,750 shares of company stock valued at $53,208,941 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 847.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

