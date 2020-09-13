Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $235.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. FBN Securities upped their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.75.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $243.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.44 and its 200 day moving average is $225.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,296,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Insiders have sold a total of 190,750 shares of company stock worth $53,208,941 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 847.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

