Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Truist

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by Truist from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $243.24 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.44 and a 200 day moving average of $225.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,750 shares of company stock worth $53,208,941. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

