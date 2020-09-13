Cowen Raises Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $110.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target upped by Cowen from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.18.

PTON stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 1.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

