Credit Suisse Group Increases Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to $29.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GWLIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.08.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

