CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises about 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,983. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.