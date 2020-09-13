Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Crown accounts for about 2.5% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crown worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Crown by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 176,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $75.54. 663,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.