CryCash (CRC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,455.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, CryCash has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. CryCash has a market capitalization of $293,158.95 and $1,455.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryCash alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007042 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,809,936 tokens. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryCash is crycash.io

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.