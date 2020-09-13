CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $38.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

