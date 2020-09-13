Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.61. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.49. The stock had a trading volume of 466,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,865. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

