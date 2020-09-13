Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cyanotech from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Cyanotech alerts:

NASDAQ:CYAN opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Cyanotech has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.11%.

In other Cyanotech news, Director Michael A. / Davis acquired 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $45,733.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,206.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,503 shares of company stock worth $64,641. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyanotech stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Cyanotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.