CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CBAY opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.37 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The firm has a market cap of $404.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.72.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.