Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 241,613 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 351,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.87. 1,890,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.67. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

