Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,512,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,466,000 after buying an additional 628,147 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,634,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.