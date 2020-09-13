Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $100.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James cut Darden Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.33.

NYSE DRI opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

