Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

